3 more alleged victims come forward in sexual assault lawsuit against New Hanover County Schools

“We also wanted to provide more detail about what we’ve been doing in the past year since we amended our complaint last. Mr. Kelly was arrested in 2018, since then there have been 50,000 pages of documents exchanged with the parties in the civil case. 14 depositions, there’s probably six or seven more this week,” Ramey said. “We’ve learned some facts and details about investigations that were conducted, or allegedly conducted by the school board.”