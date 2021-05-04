‘I fueled the wrong conversation about Ma’Khia Bryant’: LeBron James wants to change movement after controversial tweet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James spoke out on Monday saying he “fueled the wrong conversation about Ma’Khia Bryant and I owe it to her and this movement to change it.”
This statement came with him sharing a Vox article called, “Why they’re not saying Ma’Khia Bryant’s name.”
A couple minutes later, James posted this tweet:
James previously shared a post on social media, which he has since deleted, on the day the verdict for Derek Chauvin was delivered showing an image of the Columbus police officer allegedly involved in the deadly shooting with the caption, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”
The Akron native followed up with the deleted post by explaining why he was feeling emotional and angry.
