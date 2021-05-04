Half of Americans more likely to boycott a brand due to politics than a year ago, study says

(WBTV) - With a heightened sense of political and social awareness in 2020, a new study found that 50 percent of Americans are more likely to boycott a brand over politics than a year ago.
Savings.com released a study on Politics Growing Impact on Brands and Consumers in 2021 after surveying more than 1,000 consumers across the country.
Researchers asked more than 1,000 adults about how companies’ political and cultural statements impact their purchasing decisions, including policies on COVID-19.
The study says found the presidential election impacted purchase behavior and brand loyalty, COVID-19 policies impacted purchase decisions as much as customer service in 2020 and 2021 and companies are more likely to be rewarded for taking a stand, even amid boycott threats.
The study revealed several key findings; here are a few of them:
- In 2020, 1 in 4 American shoppers (over 50 million) stopped purchasing from a brand due to their support of a presidential candidate.
- More than 1 in 3 American shoppers (over 65 million) stopped purchasing from a brand in the last year due to COVID-19 policies, poor customer service and/or mistreatment of employees. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans stopped purchasing due to “controversial comments.”
- Large percentages of consumers say brand politics will influence their decisions in the future. Forty-seven percent of people said they’re more likely to spend money on brands whose politics align with their own.
- 50% of Americans are more likely to boycott a brand due to their political positions than they were just one year ago.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.