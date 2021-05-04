Group files lawsuit to remove Confederate monument from Iredell County Government Center

It continues, “In fact, on March 3 of this year, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted to remove the Confederate Monument, admitting in their Resolution that the Monument ‘occupied a prominent position in front of the justice system during a period of Jim Crow laws, segregation and endemic discrimination against African-Americans,’ and that, for Black residents, the monument ‘continues to serve as a reminder of policies of oppression, having their roots in the system of slavery that existed in the Confederate States of America.’ But, after voting to remove the Monument, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners changed their mind and brought about the need for this lawsuit.”