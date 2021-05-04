Good Question: Can Charlotte support a Major League Baseball team?

“I mean, you know we have other cities out there that have multiple sports teams,” Curti said. “I think that’s great that MLS is coming and it’s great that we have hockey. And while I think it’s great, it’s just showing that our city is growing exponentially every single day. We got the banks out here so you know there’s a lot of potential for sponsorships. You know we have a lot of Fortune 500 companies out here.”