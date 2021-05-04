GM defense facility opens in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - GM held an official ribbon cutting for a new defense facility located in Concord. It will serve as the production facility for the new Infantry Squad Vehicle as part of a $214.3 million contract awarded to GM Defense in June 2020.
According to GM, as GM Defense ramps to full-rate production, the facility will help to manufacture 649 ISVs and will support the production of up to 2,065 vehicles with additional authorization over eight years. The ISV program is the first major award for GM Defense since the subsidiary was re-established by its parent company in 2017.
“It’s a pleasure to be in Concord today, and I’m proud to witness the growing foothold that GM Defense has established in North Carolina,” said US Representative Ted Budd (R-13). “This new Infantry Squad Vehicle production facility here in Concord will spur investment, create jobs, and advance innovation to protect and equip our warfighters. Our men and women in uniform are already the best in the world, and with the spirit of GM Defense behind them, our national defense will remain as strong as ever.”
“Exciting day in Concord for the grand opening of GM Defense new facility,” said US Representative Richard Hudson, (R-8). “The Infantry Squad Vehicles produced here will mobilize our troops and keep them safe, with help from nearby Hendrick Motorsports. Great news for jobs and our region from Concord to Fort Bragg.”
The ISV is based off the award-winning 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and leverages 90 percent proven commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance race components, according to GM. The 5,000-pound ISV was uniquely engineered to fulfill military requirements and designed to provide rapid ground mobility. This expeditionary vehicle is light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability. The ISV’s innovative Rollover Protection System (ROPS) will provide agile transportability on any battleground.
The GM Defense production facility is located near Hendrick Motorsports, which brings its extensive experience developing race cars in high-load, high-risk environments, to support defense applications. Hendrick Motorsports is responsible for providing the chrome-moly steel exoskeleton of the vehicle frame, including the ISV ROPS system.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.