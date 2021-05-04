Former Charlotte tennis coach sentenced to 25 years in prison for secretly recording minors undressing, showering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former tennis coach in the Charlotte area was sentenced to 25 years in prison for secretly recording three minors undressing and showering, Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer announced.
Benjamin Swain, 47, from Charlotte, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to court filings, plea documents and statements made in court, Swain was a tennis coach in the greater Charlotte area.
Swain previously admitted in court that beginning in at least 2016, and on at least two different occasions, he secretly recorded three minors while they were undressing and showering.
On December 9, 2019, Swain pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
He had previously been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes in an unrelated case prosecuted by the state of Georgia.
Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. said that the sentence should deter other coaches and people who serve in similar positions from committing similar crimes.
Swain is currently in federal custody. He will be ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
Swain, who is a British citizen, will also be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his federal sentence, according to the acting attorney general.
If Swain is not deported, or later returns to the United States, he was ordered by Judge Cogburn to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.
