Five seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in Matthews

A serious crash closed part of I-485 in Matthews Tuesday morning (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 9:47 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least five people were seriously hurt in a crash that closed part of Interstate 485 inner in Matthews Tuesday morning for a time.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Interstate 485 inner near John Street, NCDOT reports, closing at least two lanes. The road has since reopened.

Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and four others suffered serious injuries.

We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash. Pineville-Matthews Road was used as an alternate route.

