Five seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in Matthews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least five people were seriously hurt in a crash that closed part of Interstate 485 inner in Matthews Tuesday morning for a time.
The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Interstate 485 inner near John Street, NCDOT reports, closing at least two lanes. The road has since reopened.
Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and four others suffered serious injuries.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash. Pineville-Matthews Road was used as an alternate route.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.