First Alert: Late-day storms could be on the strong side again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today feels a lot like Monday: warm and very humid. The difference is that we’re not expecting to track much rain until the afternoon hours.
Before any rain comes to town, we’ll make a run to the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms are likely to fire back up during the afternoon and evening hours before tapering off this evening.
With any storms that form today, there may be bouts of heavy rain along with the risk for damaging wind and large hail.
A warm and muggy night is forecast with lower rain chances and overnight temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
As a front passes through the WBTV area early on Wednesday, the storm risk will lower, with the best chance in eastern sections of the WBTV viewing area. Highs Wednesday will still make a run into the lower 80s.
Beyond Wednesday’s cold front temperatures will drop back to the 70s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On top of being cooler, the back end of the workweek and Mother’s Day weekend appear mostly dry – good news if you have outdoor plans - with high temperatures rebounding to the 80s by Sunday.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.