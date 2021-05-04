Downed power lines block entrance to elementary school in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tree brought down power lines in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, blocking the entrance to Shamrock Garden Elementary.
The incident happened before 3 a.m. Shamrock Garden Elementary is on Newcastle Street, which is between Beatties Ford Road and Interstate 77.
At least 14 people in the area lost power when the tree fell. Power is expected to be repaired by 7 a.m.
Storms rolled through the area Monday, bringing a Tornado Warning for Mecklenburg County as gusty winds picked up. More storms and scattered showers are expected Tuesday.
