Despite thousands of openings, job seekers say competition makes it hard to find employment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As more people get vaccinated, businesses are returning to normal. Some of the industries hit the hardest were the retail and service industries.
That’s why many of them are holding job fairs in the coming weeks.
But although there are jobs available, unemployed people are finding it’s still tough to find a job right now.
At Great Wolf Lodge, the training in team morale starts immediately. They held a hiring event today to fill nearly 100 open positions.
The company is hiring in all their locations. At the Concord location, they’re hoping to hire 70-100 jobs quickly in preparation for summer, just weeks away.
“We’re seeing family travel starting to increase more and more. And as vaccines become more widely available, were seeing more families looking to come to Great Wolf Lodge,” said Angie Brown, the general manager.
Dozens got hired on Tuesday but many of them said the search hasn’t been easy.
“It was kind of difficult. Still have bills that need to be paid. Life still goes on even if you don’t have a job,” said Jaden Janvier.
Job seekers say the search has been tough. Although places are in desperate need of employees as the economy opens back up, many job seekers say the competition for jobs is more intense.
“There are a lot of people who were affected, a lot of people looking for jobs and not that many jobs to give. There giving people jobs with more experience,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands were left without jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and for many, like Raven Wolfe, the fear of the virus is still a challenge.
“It’s been really complicated. I’ve applied to several places and haven’t heard back from,” she said. “My family just got vaccinated so I’m able to look for jobs. My grandma’s really sick so we’re all very nervous.
Others said the jobs are out there. Tony Harris said he has multiple interviews this week.
“Once I got on the internet, and got on Indeed and start putting out applications,” he said.
Mooresville-based Lowe’s had a hiring event on Tuesday as well. They’re looking to fill thousands of jobs just in the Charlotte stores. JW Marriot is also holding job events to hire 300 service industry staff for their new uptown hotel in the next week.
