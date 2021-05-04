CMS board members update budget funding for 2021-22 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Charlotte Mecklenburg school board members held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to discuss modifications to the 2021-22 budget.
The board members voted 8-0 in favor of increasing the 2021-2022 approved budget from $1.771 billion to $1.773 billion.
CMS leaders noted that the approved $2.1 million dollars was already, in fact, included in CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston’s budget presentation back in March - along with subsequent budget documents - but was inadvertently omitted in error from budget reports highlighted during the previous meeting on April 27.
The $2 million was set aside by the district for ‘security enhancement funding’.
“Even though the overall budget number used in the motion doesn’t change -and that’s due to rounding- we wanted to make sure the board approved the security enhancements funding as part of the request as reflected in the superintendent’s budget recommendation,” said Sabrena Harris, Executive Director of Budget Development & Management at CMS.
Board members noted that the funds would “exclude temporary one-time COVID funding”.
To view the meeting in full, you can visit the CMS Facebook page
