Cabarrus County Schools unveils electric school bus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - “Jouley” is a new electric bus that is headed to Cabarrus County Schools in the 2021-2022 school year. Cabarrus County Schools is participating in a pilot program offered through the NC Department of Public Instruction that supports clean energy.
Jouley’s features include: zero emissions, no noise pollution, a 226Kw battery storage capacity, 295 horsepower, a two-speed transmission, and vehicle-to-grid technology (The power stored in the batteries can be put back into the grid, if needed)
Representatives from Carolina Thomas, the dealer that sells the buses, Cabarrus County Schools Director of Transportation Art Whittaker, Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz, Assistant Superintendent John LeGrand and Board of Education Members Denise Adcock and Keshia Sandridge attended an event showcasing the bus to local media outlets on Tuesday.
