What’s the price for decades of wrongful imprisonment? Ronnie Long sues NC city, cops

At trial, Long’s case was heard by an all-white jury who had been selected from a tampered jury pool. Before the jury selection, Moore, Cabarrus County Sheriff J.B. Roberts and several of Moore’s officers deleted the names of “undesirables” from the list of prospective jurors, the lawsuit claims. But three employees of Cannon Mills along with a fourth person who had a spouse working at the textile company were picked to hear the trial.