Wells Fargo Championship events to get underway this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Wells Fargo Championship is back at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte this week.
The Wells Fargo Championship features 156 of the world’s top golf professionals competing.
The tournament runs May 3 through May 9, with Festivities kicking off at 11 a.m. Monday. The playing with begin on Thursday.
The start of the tournament comes as North Carolina has eased more COVID-19 restrictions. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
Several safety measures are in place this year:
- Tickets must be bought ahead of time
- No autographs
- Visitors must wear a mask and social distance
- Daily health screening are required
- Concessions will be operating with contactless pay options and gathering will not be permitted
- The chalets size have doubled.
“Everything we have done is with health and safety in mind,” General Chainman of the Wells Fargo Championship said.
Traffic impacts are expected along Carmel Road and around the south Charlotte area around the Quail Hollow Club through Sunday.
There will be no parking at the club. Visitors will instead take the CATS LYNX Blue Line. A shuttle can be caught at the Sharon Road West station.
The championship also serves as an important charity event. Champions for Education, based in Charlotte, is a non-profit foundation created when the tournament was founded.
