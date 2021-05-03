Tornado Warning issued for Gaston, York and Cherokee counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Gaston County in N.C. and York County in S.C. until 1:15 p.m.
The warning means a tornado has been seen or picked up by radar. Anyone in the area should remain indoors and away from doors or windows.
We’re live with the latest now:
This storm is moving NE at 40 mph, and will be approaching the Charlotte Metro area around 1 p.m.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to trek across the region this afternoon.
A few of the storms will become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and hail the size of quarters or larger along with lightning and heavy downpours. Those thunderstorms should move out during the late afternoon, but a few remaining cells could still linger well past sundown.
A cold front approaching from the west will be the trigger for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.
The storms will increase the threat for isolated flash flooding across areas that see storms with heavy rain on today. The cold front should move across the mountains early on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, temperatures will remain well-above average with highs reaching the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the 60s. Cooler air moves in behind the cold front, Thursday into Friday.
Therefore, high temperatures will be slightly below average in the low to mid 70s as the workweek comes to a close. Warm temperatures with join rain-free conditions going into Mother’s Day weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.