Thousands of students to be shifted as Cabarrus Co. board passes realignment plan

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Cabarrus County students will be shifted around to schools further from their homes.
A heated controversy surrounding the district came to a point during Monday’s school board meeting.
The Cabarrus County School Board voted on the school redistricting plan. The vote passed almost unanimously.
Students from middle to high schools will be forced to change schools away from their friends and away from their homes.
The school system wants to realign attendance to accommodate the new middle school being built on Roberta Road.
However, not everybody is excited about the redistricting plan.
“No. Very disappointing news actually,” said Kristy Caruso. Kristy and her husband Dan Caruso have three children.
The oldest gets to continue on at her neighborhood school, but the lives of her youngest, when it comes to their education, have been upended.
“I just don’t want to miss being with my friends,” Avery Caruso said.
Avery Caruso was planning to go to Harris Road Elementary, her neighborhood school.
That may not happen now.
“I hope I can go,” she said.
The reason for the school board’s vote on redistricting Monday night was a promising issue with a double-edged sword.
Explosive growth in the county means building more classrooms, but now the existing schools are lopsided with children, and more than 1,000 students have to be shifted around to even things out.
Parents came up with their own idea, calling it the “Green Plan,” which would have kept more children closer to home.
However, the school board decided on the alternative. “In the end, they just voted for the plan that was originally out there,” said Dan Caruso.
Grayson Caruso should have been going to Harris Road Elementary but instead, he will be headed to Winkler Middle.
“It’s horrible,” he said. Parents told WBTV they are not ready to give up.
“They’ll hear our voices on election day,” Kristy Caruso said. “Somebody who puts on their campaign flyer they’re in favor of neighborhood schools and then votes clearly against neighborhood schools, that person will never get my vote again.”
