Teacher Appreciation Week 2021: Local teachers receiving honors, recognition

“Mrs. Young is a sixth-grade math teacher at Knox Middle School. She is recognized for her commitment to the wellbeing of her students. Mrs. Young introduced innovative lessons through platforms such as Tik Tok to keep her math students engaged despite the many challenges that remote learning presented. She was nominated as a “Teacher Hero of COVID-19” for her dedication and creativity. Mrs. Young has been in schools for 20 years, returning to the classroom after being an administrator noting that “the classroom is my first love.” She built such close relationships with her students and their families that many now call her “Mama Young,” Gov. Cooper said.