Teacher Appreciation Week 2021: Local teachers receiving honors, recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every year we set aside one week to thank and celebrate our educators and 2021’s Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 3 through May 7.
In North Carolina, several local teachers have already been honored through statewide recognition.
The 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year was announced Friday, April 9, with Eugenia Floyd of Mary Scroggs Elementary in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, receiving the award.
Three local teachers were among the nine finalists for the award.
Cecelia Sizoo-Roberson, Erin Ellington and Jeremy White are the teachers in the WBTV-viewing area who were nominated as finalists.
Sizoo-Roberson is a math teacher at Piedmont IB Middle School in Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.
Ellington is a music teacher at Mabel School in Watauga County School District.
White is a Kindergarten teacher at West Lake Preparatory Academy (Based in Denver, NC in Lincoln County).
North Carolina has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970, helping to promote the profession through advocacy and support while recognizing teacher leaders who are implementing best practices in classrooms across North Carolina.
Also, Governor Roy Cooper honored a local teacher for her outstanding work during the COVID-19 pandemic during his 2021 State of the State address.
Gov. Cooper honored Felecia Young, a sixth-grade math teacher at Knox Middle School in Salisbury, who was nominated as a “Teacher Hero of COVID-19” for her dedication and creativity throughout the pandemic.
“Mrs. Young is a sixth-grade math teacher at Knox Middle School. She is recognized for her commitment to the wellbeing of her students. Mrs. Young introduced innovative lessons through platforms such as Tik Tok to keep her math students engaged despite the many challenges that remote learning presented. She was nominated as a “Teacher Hero of COVID-19” for her dedication and creativity. Mrs. Young has been in schools for 20 years, returning to the classroom after being an administrator noting that “the classroom is my first love.” She built such close relationships with her students and their families that many now call her “Mama Young,” Gov. Cooper said.
Gov. Cooper spoke with Young via Zoom and thanked her for her contributions throughout the pandemic.
