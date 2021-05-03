Several residents displaced in west Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A faulty electrical outlet caused a fire that displaced several residents in west Charlotte Monday morning, firefighters say.
The fire broke out at the Woodcrest Apartments on Seymour Drive off of Old Steele Creek Road. Firefighters say one occupant was evaluated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously hurt in the fire. A pet bird died in the fire.
The fire caused around $37,000 in damage. It took 27 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire.
