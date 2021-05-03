Salisbury-based NASCAR Cup Team honors late John Andretti with throwback paint scheme

John went public with his colon cancer battle in May 2017. With the announcement came a social media campaign, #CheckIt4Andretti. The campaign’s mission—and now the foundation’s—is to increase awareness around colon cancer and the benefits of early screenings. In addition, the foundation is helping those who are under insured, uninsured, or in need by paying for their screenings. In late January 2020, John passed away after a well-fought battle.