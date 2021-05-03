Progress continues outside and inside at 2021 Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Many hands made for light work to finish the brick veneer exterior on this year’s Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home over the weekend.
David Wood Home Design shared a time lapse video with the WBTV Team of the work being completed in just a few hours Saturday.
Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty says volunteers from Carolina Brick and Materials, Huntley Brothers, McGee Brothers, David Wood Home Design and Triangle Brick all came together to finish the work.
The Dream Home is being built on Sincerity Road in Monroe in the Sabella Estates neighborhood.
You will have a chance to reserve your ticket to win the 4-bedroom, 3-bath home for just $100 in July. The home in valued at $425,000.
Saturday’s progress came just three weeks after volunteer contractors installed all of the raw plumbing needs for the Dream Home.
Love Plumbing donated that work as they have for the last 7 years. Newton says it will typically take a crew of two people about a week to install the plumbing, but instead 10 volunteers were able to finish it in one day.
“I just appreciate these guys so much,” said Newton on the day of the work. “It’s not lost on me that the name of your company is Love Plumbing. This is a labor of love for a lot of people that work on this project, so they have been a tremendous partner for all seven years. It’s great to have them out here.”
Newton said then the HVAC system install and electrical for the home was next. The home is expected to be finished in early August.
All proceeds for tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home benefit the children and families treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Stay tuned to WBTV over the next few months as we look forward to raising more money for the hospital through the Dream Home campaign than ever before.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.