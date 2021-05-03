Police: Teen stabs other male for actively assaulting female in Mint Hill, no charges filed yet

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a teen stabbed another male for “actively assaulting a female” in Mint Hill early Monday morning.
Mint Hill police officers were notified by CMPD of a male victim at the hospital with injuries sustained from a stabbing on Monday around 3:39 a.m.
The incident happened at a home on Church Road. When officers arrived there, they detained a 19-year-old.
During the investigation, officers reportedly learned that the 19-year-old confronted the other male due to that male actively assaulting a female.
The two males became involved in a physical altercation, leaving one of them with non-life-threatening wounds. The male who was injured was taken by personal car to the hospital prior to police being notified.
Due to this still being an ongoing investigation, names have been withheld and no charges currently have been filed.
If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the detectives at 704-545-1085.
