Police: Disgruntled customer threatens workers with gun at Matthews Kohl’s

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A disgruntled customer reportedly threatened workers with a gun at a Matthews Kohl’s, police said.
Officers are searching for the person who left the store on E. Independence Boulevard wearing a black shirt, sunglasses, a black hat and ripped jeans.
Police said there were no injuries or shots fired.
The store was evacuated while police searched for the person.
After a methodical search, along with confirmation by the store video surveillance system, police determined that the suspect had left the store shortly after entering and prior to police arrival.
Anyone with information or knows who the person is should call Detective Stacy Cooper at 704-841-6737 or scooper@matthewsnc.gov
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.