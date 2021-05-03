Person charged with going armed to the terror of the public, given $1,200 bond in Alexander Co.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was given a $1,200 bond after being charged with going armed to the public in Alexander County.
Officials say a call came into Alexander County Communications in reference to a male subject who was armed with a 243 rifle on Sunday, around 9:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a home in the Hiddenite Community of Alexander County, where they learned the male subject had left on foot. Officers began a search of the immediate area.
The subject was located walking back to his vehicle a short time later at a location off of Old Mountain Road in the Hiddenite Community.
The male subject was identified as 29-year-old Andrew Lee Cuda, of Hickory, and was charged with one count of misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the public.
Cuda was placed under arrest and taken to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was issued a $1,200 secured bond and given a first appearance date of May 21, 2021 in Alexander County District Court.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.