Molly’s Kids: Meet Tesla Camden

“It’s the psychosocial impact of possibly being an 8-year-old with a fully developed body,” she said. “Teasing, bullying, self-esteem, depression, and substance abuse are common in adults who had CPP. Because of this, the condition is almost always treated with a synthetic hormone blocker. That hormone blocker pauses (not reverses) puberty. It comes in the form of a yearly implant or regular shots until age 11. It’s expensive. The cost of the implant is $50,000, and the shots, if you add them up, are about the same.”