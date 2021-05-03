Mecklenburg Co. sergeant attacked, stabbed by inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County sergeant is recovering after he was attacked and stabbed by an inmate Sunday evening.
The Sheriff’s Office says the sergeant was stabbed three times by a “homemade weapon” around 8:30 p.m. by inmate Sherrod Davidson at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
The sergeant was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to recover.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office did not release any information on charges.
“It deeply concerns me when the staff working in our detention centers encounter such acts of violence,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “Our detention professionals do a tremendous job of maintaining the safety of those detained and working inside our facilities. Every day they are met with challenges and their courage and efforts often go unnoticed. The MCSO Investigative Unit will thoroughly investigate the incident and expects to seek criminal charges against the resident responsible for the assault.”
According to the jail, Davidson is in jail on marijuana possession, protective order violation and two charges of discharging firearm into occupied property.
