Man arrested for shooting, killing homeless person’s emotional support dog in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged for shooting and killing a homeless person’s emotional support dog.
After receiving tips through social media, Markus Levar Connelly was taken into custody after turning himself into the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Connelly is facing charges of two counts of felony cruelty to animal and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was given a $10,000 bond, which was posted within minutes.
The incident occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, near Jerry’s Neighborhood Store at the intersection of E. Meeting Street and White Street.
Officials say the man is suspected of “walking up to a homeless person and shooting his dog named ‘DJ.’
“We are sad to report that DJ died as a result of the gunshot wounds. Any assistance from the public in identifying the suspect would be kept confidential,” Morganton Public Safety said in a post on Facebook.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is urged to contact clail@morgantonps.org or Morganton/Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.
