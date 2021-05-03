Man arrested after two-year-old accidentally shoots self in Iredell County

Man arrested after two-year-old accidentally shoots self in Iredell County
Erin Dreshon Vanderburg (Source: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 4:43 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are calling a shooting where a two-year-old was injured in Statesville “accidental.”

Iredell County deputies say a two-year-old grabbed a loaded .380 semiautomatic pistol that had been lying on the bed and was shot.

The incident happened at a home on Old Wilkesboro Road in Statesville Sunday night.

The child was treated at the scene and then was taken to the children’s hospital in Winston-Salem. Deputies say the child is in stable condition.

Erin Dreshon Vanderburg was arrested Monday and is facing charges of Misdemeanor Failure to Store Firearms to Protect a Minor and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

He is in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Alyssa Marie Lyons has been issued an arrest warrant on a charge of Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.