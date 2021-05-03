Land owner withdraws bid for rock quarry in Lancaster County neighborhood

When he said back yard, he meant it. Don Faile can stand right next to the entrance of the rock quarry and still be on his land. This was a huge concern for him for not only because of the health effects, but also because of the proximity. He says he already lives near two rock quarries, both in a neighboring county but only about two miles away. He showed WBTV cracks in his brick and bathroom tile from the blasting shaking his house. He says it’s only because of the quarries a few miles away, so he cannot imagine what it would be like a few thousand feet away.