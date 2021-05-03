JW Marriott hiring 300 people for new luxury hotel, restaurants in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The highly-anticipated JW Marriott is opening its doors this summer in Charlotte and the company is hiring 300 people for their new luxury hotel and restaurants in the uptown area.
The hotel, which opens in July, is located on the corner of Stonewall and College Street and marks the JW Marriott’s first location in the Carolinas.
As their grand opening celebration approaches, the hotel is now seeking up to 300 people to join their team, most of whom will serve in the food and beverage industry.
JW Marriott Charlotte will showcase a dining experience, including three unique restaurant concepts from street side to rooftop:
- Dean’s Italian Steakhouse – A classic American steakhouse with Italian expression set in a modern rustic open space
- Caroline’s Oyster Bar – Coastal Carolina-themed seafood selections plus craft beers and a variety of choice wines
- Aura Rooftop Bar – 5th floor rooftop bar in the heart of Uptown
“JW Marriott Charlotte will be a true urban retreat offering a luxury lodging experience, exceptional dining, and first-class amenities,” said David Malmberg, general manager for JW Marriott Charlotte. “We are looking for Charlotte’s best hospitality professionals to represent our brand and provide our guests with an unrivaled experience. If you are ready to elevate your career, we look forward to connecting with you to share more about the remarkable JW Marriott brand and our team.”
Interested applicants are encouraged to visit jwcharlottecareers.com for details on available positions, and to learn more in-person at one of the following locations (masks and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to at all locations and events):
JW Marriott Career Center (NOW OPEN): Prospective new hires are welcome at the JW Marriott Career Center, located in the Charlotte Convention Center (501 S. College Street, Room W201A) Mondays through Fridays from 10:00am – 4:00pm, and Saturdays from 11:00am – 2:00pm. Please use the College Street entrance.
Connect Events: JW Marriott will host two connect events for networking hospitality professionals on Monday, May 10th and Tuesday, May 11th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Attendees are asked to please RSVP via Eventbrite.
- Monday, May 10th 5:00pm – 7:00pm Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails 1320 S. Church Street | RSVP: Eventbrite
- Tuesday, May 11th 5:00pm – 7:00pm Lenny Boy Brewing Co. 3000 S. Tryon Street | RSVP: Eventbrite
