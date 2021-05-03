JW Marriott hiring 300 people for new luxury hotel, restaurants in uptown Charlotte

“JW Marriott Charlotte will be a true urban retreat offering a luxury lodging experience, exceptional dining, and first-class amenities,” said David Malmberg, general manager for JW Marriott Charlotte. “We are looking for Charlotte’s best hospitality professionals to represent our brand and provide our guests with an unrivaled experience. If you are ready to elevate your career, we look forward to connecting with you to share more about the remarkable JW Marriott brand and our team.”