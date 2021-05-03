High jinx: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted

High jinx: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted
People walk across a narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon, which claims to be the world's longest pedestrian bridge, in Arouca, northern Portugal, Sunday, May 2, 2021. The Arouca Bridge inaugurated Sunday, offers a half-kilometer (almost 1,700-foot) walk across its span, some 175 meters (574 feet) above the River Paiva. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha) (Source: Sergio Azenha)
By Associated Press | May 3, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 7:40 PM

AROUCA, Portugal (AP) — A narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon that claims to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge has been officially inaugurated in northern Portugal.

The Arouca Bridge offers a half-kilometer (almost 1,700-foot) walk across its span. Its metal walkway is suspended from cables and wide enough for two people.

Some 175 meters (574 feet) below, the Paiva River flows through a waterfall.

Children under age 6 are not allowed on the Arouca Bridge and all visits will be accompanied by guides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.