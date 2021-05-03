Good Question: Does your insurance cover hospital bills for long COVID-19 hospitalization stays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of Monday, North Carolina reports more than 1,000 hospitalizations due to complications with COVID-19.
Viewers are asking Good Questions about hospital bills.
Pat writes: “With many COVID-19 patients in the hospital on respirators for many weeks (even months), their hospital bills must be enormous. Would their insurance cover the bills?”
Good question.
Research by FAIR Health has found the average cost for a hospital stay for COVID ranges from $51,000 to $78,000.
As for who pays, it really depends.
In a study released in November, it found that 88 percent of people with insurance had policies that waived payments during the pandemic.
But, nothing lasts forever.
All of these hospital and treatment waivers were voluntary so insurance companies can lift those whenever they choose.
That’s what some of them are doing now.
For example, Anthem stopped its waivers in January. Aetna’s expired in February. United Health stopped at the end of March.
So it really comes down to who your provider is.
If you want to look for what your provider’s policies are, here is a link to America’s Health Insurance Plans website. It has a directory to look through.
If you have a Good Question, send it to us. We’ll try to get you an answer.
Use the hashtag #OYSTonight on Twitter or email GoodQuestion@wbtv.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.