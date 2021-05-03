FIRST ALERT: Storm chances continue with warm and muggy conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues for the rest of your Monday and into Tuesday with more scattered rain and storms possible.
A cold front will bring another chance for scattered rain on Wednesday with drier and milder weather for the end of the week.
Scattered rain and storms will be off and on throughout our Monday evening with a few rain showers lingering overnight.
Tonight will be mild and muggy, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s for Charlotte and Piedmont with upper-50s for the mountains.
Scattered rain and storms will continue for Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds being the biggest threat.
A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, bringing temperatures back to the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday.
A stray rain shower will be possible, yet most folks should remain dry.
Mother’s Day Weekend will feature a warming trend, with mid-70s on Saturday with lower 80s for Mother’s Day Sunday. High temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by next Monday.
Stay weather-aware this week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Tornado Watches were issued for multiple areas across the Carolinas until 7 p.m. Monday.
A Tornado Watch was issued for Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties in N.C., and Chester, Lancaster and York counties in S.C. until 7 p.m.
A Tornado Warning that was issued for Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County expired at 1:45 p.m.
Another previous Tornado Warning issued for Gaston County in N.C. and York County in S.C. expired at 1:15 p.m.
In Harrisburg, a road was blocked after a tree and powerlines went down.
Fire officials said Robinson Church Road, between Stallings and Tom Query roads were closed, and that drivers should seek an alternate route while crews clean the mess.
