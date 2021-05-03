First Alert: Much-needed rain may come in the form of strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in more than two weeks, much-needed rain is in the forecast!
The rain will come in the form of scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms throughout the day. The entire day will not be a washout, however, periods of heavy rain may impact outdoor activities and few storms this afternoon and evening may be severe with damaging wind and large hail.
Today will be warm and very humid with afternoon temperatures around 80°.
A warm and muggy night is forecast with lower rain chances and overnight temperatures in the mid 60s.
Scattered showers and storms will continue for Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Some of the storms late Tuesday could be very strong, while the storm risk on Wednesday could be lower depending on the exact timing of the cold front pushing through midweek.
Beyond Wednesday’s cold front temperatures will drop back to the 70s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible Thursday night into early Friday, otherwise the back end of the work week and Mother’s Day weekend appear mostly dry with high temperatures rebounding to the 80s by Sunday.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.