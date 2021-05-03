Church: Shelby, N.C. priest diagnosed with rare, brain-destroying disease

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catholic priest in Shelby, North Carolina has been diagnosed with an extremely rare, degenerative brain disease and has had to leave to Ohio to get the proper care.
St. Mary Help of Christians Parish posted on its Facebook page Sunday morning that Father Michael Kottar has been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt–Jakob Disease, an extremely rare and aggressive disease caused by a protein abnormality, and that destroys the brain’s nerve cells.
There is no effective treatment or cure, so there will be focus on alleviating pain and relieving symptoms with the care the priest receives.
Father Kottar has left to be with family in Pickerington, Ohio, where he can get the care he needs.
“Please be assured that Father Kottar is being well cared for, and his family is grateful for his parish family and everyone who has supported his priestly ministry at St. Mary, Help of Christians Parish over the past 14 years,” Bishop Peter J. Jugis wrote in the post.
The church is asking for prayers of comfort and peace for Father Kottar and his family at this difficult time.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.