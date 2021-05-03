Charlotte sex offender accused of sexually assaulting woman in her sleep

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a convicted sex offender broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her in her sleep.
The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Monday on Orchard Trace Lane in northeast Charlotte.
The victim told officers that an unknown suspect broke in while she was sleeping, assaulted her and then left the scene.
CMPD detectives gathered evidence and identified Jason Vernon, 23, as a suspect in the case.
He was arrested later on Monday and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and resisting a public officer.
Vernon was convicted of sexual battery in 2019 and ordered to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years, according to the state’s sex offender registry.
Anyone with additional information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
