Armed man runs from traffic stop, driver charged

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was charged, but another man with a gun managed to run away from a traffic stop at a convenience store in Salisbury.
The incident happened on Saturday. Police in Salisbury were making a traffic stop near E. Kerr and N. Long Streets just before 4:00 am.
The driver of the car pulled into the parking lot on the corner of Park Avenue and N. Long. Police say a man with a handgun got out of the passenger side of the car and ran away. The driver stayed inside the car.
Vernon Tyree Clinding, 31, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed under a bond of $20,000.
