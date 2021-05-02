Two shot, one injured by broken glass after passing car open fires at Matthews intersection

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a person who shot two people, and injured a third, in a car early Sunday at an intersection in Matthews.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of E. Independence Boulevard and Sam Newell Road.
Police said a person in a car fired shots at another car as it went through the intersection.
One person was directly shot, another was grazed by a bullet and a third person was injured after the glass in the car shattered.
The suspected shooter then took off in a blue Chrysler.
The condition of the three are unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Lori Valdes at 704-841-6717 or lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov.
