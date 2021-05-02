Rowan Co. deputies investigating shooting at Mooresville Dragstrip

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating after a shooting took place Saturday night at the Mooresville Dragstrip.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about the shooting just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, members of the Atwell Fire Department were treating 19-year-old Caleb Tony Allison for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Allison was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say they were able to speak with Allison, but he provided little information.
An initial investigation revealed the shooting took place near the tower at the dragstrip and happened after an altercation involving several people.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Patrick Schmeltzer at 704-216-8702, Investigator Tyler Bare at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury/Rowan Crimestoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
