Rain is back in the forecast - but storms could be, too!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful Saturday, Sunday will have a slightly different look and feel to it. For one thing, clouds will increase during the day. It will also get warmer by about five degrees. We will reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will continue to be low though.
Monday will bring a better chance for rain. While it isn’t a guarantee, there is a chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will again be in the low 80s.
Tuesday will also be unsettled, with the possibility of thunderstorms and highs in the mid 80s.
By Wednesday, a cold front will move through. The best chance for rain will be the first half of the day before the front gets past us. Highs will still be in the low 80s.
It will feel cooler behind the front by the end of the week. Highs will scale back to the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will also be lower.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
