Pilot dead following helicopter crash in Union Co.

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - A helicopter crash has left one person dead Sunday afternoon.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on the 4000 block of Belk Mill Road in Wingate. The area is predominately farmland. Initial investigations indicate the pilot may have been crop dusting when they became entangled in powerlines.
The pilot was the helicopter’s only occupant.
This is a developing story. WBTV will update this article as more information is released.
