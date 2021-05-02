People rally for justice as public viewing held for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WBTV/WITN) - People marched the streets of an Eastern North Carolina town Sunday afternoon calling for justice the day before Andrew Brown Jr. will be laid to rest.
A public viewing is taking place at The Museum of the Albemarle at 501 S. Water Street, Elizabeth City.
Hundreds were expected to pay tribute to Brown, who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers on April 21.
The family asked the public to be loud, but to keep the protests peaceful.
Elizabeth City extended the curfew to midnight on Friday but some people say the demonstrations could have been handled better.
Portions of law enforcement body camera video were showed to the family last week. However, the family said they were only shown 20 seconds of the video.
The city has had 11 straight days of protests.
On Monday, the invite-only funeral will take place at noon at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City.
Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Brown’s funeral.
