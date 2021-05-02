Mount Holly girls raise $1,000 for local charity with lemonade stand

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three local children are making an impact in their community.
The Mount Holly children -- ages 5, 4 and 3 years old - started a lemonade stand to raise money for a local charity.
They raise $1,000 for Foster Village, a place that “creates a connection with dignity for children and families experiencing foster care by meeting urgent needs, providing educational and emotional support, and advocating as a collective community voice for children.”
The girls are working with Foster Village to present them with a check.
Great job girls!
