Local chefs push for increased wages across restaurant industry

”When you have kids, a house or apartment, bills that are consistent, you can’t deal with the whims of a random customer to potentially give you 20 percent. Just to depend on tips alone, that’s what causes the instability. I think that’s a big reason why it’s hard to hire someone for an industry that’s been so inconsistent. Would you go out and get a job not knowing what your paycheck is going to be every week? No, that’s not fair,” he said.