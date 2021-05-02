Gaston Co. man charged in child sexual assault case in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man was arrested May 1 in connection with a child sexual assault case.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report April 16 regarding obscene images being sent to two minors. The minors, both female, were interviewed and revealed inappropriate contact between them and Joshua Tyler Gray, 21, of Gastonia. Both were known by Gray.
One of the girls said that Gray encouraged her to leave her home with him in the middle of the night. He allegedly drove to various locations on multiple occasions and engaged in statutory rape with the child.
Gray has been charged with felony statutory rape, felony indecent liberties with a child, felony 2nd degree kidnapping, felony disseminating obscenities, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of misdemeanor disseminating material harmful to minors. He was arrested by the Gaston County Police Department and given a $500,000 secured bond.
He will have a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on May 3.
