First Alert to start off the workweek with rain and storms possible

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
By Jason Myers | May 2, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 8:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

Monday morning temperatures look to start off in the mid-60s around Charlotte and the Piedmont with mid-50s for the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday through Wednesday, to highlight the fact that daily, scattered rain and storms may impact outdoor work and activities, along with a few strong to severe storms possible.

Scattered rain and storms will be off and on during the day Monday, so I would have your umbrella with you before you head out the door.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast (Source: WBTV)

The entire day will not be a washout, yet periods of heavy rain will be possible, which may impact outdoor activities. 

Monday will be warm and have more of a muggy feel with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.

A few late-day storms may be strong to severe, with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail.

A few rain showers will be possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, with low temperatures in the mid-60s around Charlotte to upper 50s in the mountains.

Scattered rain and storms will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, bringing temperatures back to the 70s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.  A few isolated rain showers will be possible Thursday into next weekend as well.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a great week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.