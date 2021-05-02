Current, former Navy SEALS say fame from killing Osama bin Laden caused divide in the ranks

CBS News investigation explores how some SEALs capitalized on elite military unit’s newfound fame while others accused fellow SEALs of “selling the Trident”

Osama bin Laden, who founded al-Qaeda and was the terrorist group’s leader when it conducted the deadliest terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil on Sept. 11, 2001, was killed May 1, 2011, by U.S. Navy SEALs at his compound in Pakistan.
May 2, 2021

This weekend marks a decade since the killing of the world's most-wanted terrorist, Osama bin Laden, who founded al-Qaeda and was the terrorist group's leader when it conducted the deadliest terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil on Sept. 11, 2001.

The successful mission thrust the U.S. Navy SEALs, some of the nation’s most elite and secretive of warriors, into the headlines.

In a CBS News investigation, CBS News senior investigative reporter Catherine Herridge explores how some SEALs capitalized on the elite military unit’s newfound fame following the covert operation and why the Navy SEALs have experienced a deep divide in their ranks since bin Laden’s death.

For the first time, some SEALs are breaking their code of secrecy to speak publicly. Some have stepped out of the shadows and grappled with celebrity. Others accuse fellow SEALs of “selling the Trident.”

Herridge spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what she learned from current and former SEALs and why one won’t allow his son to join the Navy.

