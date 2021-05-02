Charlotte firefighters respond to two-story house fire in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters responded to a house fire in east Charlotte Sunday morning.
Just after 7:00 a.m., firefighters reported smoke showing from the second floor of the house on Beecher Drive. Beecher drive is near Briar Creek and Unity Park.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte firefighters had the road blocked. It was unclear ho much damage may have been left.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.