18-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Sanaa Amenhotep
Treveon Nelson (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 30, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 8:51 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep.

According to officials, Treveon Nelson will be charged with murder.

Nelson was taken into custody near Leesville sometime Friday.

A minor female has also been arrested in connection with this case. The minor is being held by the South Carolina of Juvenile Justice.

The body of the 15-year-old was found Wednesday, more than three weeks after she disappeared. Officials say she had been shot multiple times.

According to reports, Sanaa Amenhotep left her home with a friend and two males, and likely left willingly, but that it turned into a kidnapping before she was murdered.

A third suspect, 17-year-old Jaylon Wilson, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with kidnapping.

