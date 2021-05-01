Warm and dry for Sunday, yet umbrellas may be needed starting Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with cool overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s for the Charlotte Metro area and the Piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.
Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with warm afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees for Charlotte and Piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.
Mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty rain showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning, with low temperatures around 60 degrees.
Scattered rain and a few storms are possible during the day Monday, so I would have your umbrella with you before you head out the door. The entire day will not be a washout, yet periods of rain will be possible throughout the day. Monday will be warm and have more of a muggy feel, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Scattered rain and a few storms will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, bringing temperatures back to the 70s for Thursday, Friday, and next weekend. A few rain showers will be possible Thursday into next weekend as well.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
